Judge refuses to block Northam's COVID-19 executive orders

The lawsuit claims Governor Ralph Northam's COVID-19 restrictions exceed his emergency powers.
Credit: Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam answers a question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has refused to temporarily block enforcement of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders aimed at reducing COVID-19's spread. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. also on Monday scheduled an Aug. 27 trial date for a Loudoun County businessman's lawsuit challenging the executive orders. 

Jon Tigges, owner of the Zion Springs vineyard and wedding venue, is represented by Chap Petersen, an attorney who also is a state senator. Petersen and Northam are both Democrats. 

The suit claims the governor's COVID-19 restrictions exceed his emergency powers.

