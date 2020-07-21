Judge refuses to block Northam's COVID-19 executive orders

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has refused to temporarily block enforcement of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders aimed at reducing COVID-19's spread.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. also on Monday scheduled an Aug. 27 trial date for a Loudoun County businessman's lawsuit challenging the executive orders.
Jon Tigges, owner of the Zion Springs vineyard and wedding venue, is represented by Chap Petersen, an attorney who also is a state senator. Petersen and Northam are both Democrats.
The suit claims the governor's COVID-19 restrictions exceed his emergency powers.
RELATED: Hampton, Norfolk receive letters from Gov. Northam requesting their plan to lower COVID-19 infections