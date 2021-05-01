Virginia Department of Health announces more mobile vaccination clinics June 7-10

The clinics will be in Portsmouth and Newport News, at various churches, centers, and stores.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has released the times and locations of six more mobile vaccination sites across Hampton Roads.

From June 7 through June 10, Virginians will be able to head to the locations in Portsmouth and Newport News to get the free, one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The locations of these mobile clinics, according to a news release from the health department, are primarily in rural and underserved areas where getting vaccinated could be a challenge.

You do not need an appointment to head to one of these clinics, walk-ins are totally welcome. The locations and times of the clinics are below.

On June 7, you can head to Grove Baptist Church, 5910 W. Norfolk Rd in Portsmouth, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you can't make that time, there will also be a clinic at Churchland Library, 4934 High St. W in Portsmouth, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The next day, June 8, the mobile clinic will be at Cradrock Rec Center on Allen Road in Portsmouth. They will be there from 9 a.m. until noon. After that, they will be vaccinating people at Port Norfolk Supermarket, 301 Mt. Vernon Ave., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

On June 9, you can head to the Portsmouth Visitor Center, 6 Crawford Parkway, from 9 a.m. until noon to get vaccinated.

Finally, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 10, you can get your dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Warwick Mobile Home Community, 1 Commercial Place in Newport News.