Portsmouth lags behind rest of Hampton Roads in vaccination rates. Health officials want to change that.

As daily COVID-19 vaccinations drop to record-low levels in Virginia, Portsmouth is expanding school clinics and mobile vaccination options to reach more people.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In Hampton Roads, Portsmouth has the lowest vaccination rates of the Seven Cities. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data shows 57.3% of people in Portsmouth are fully vaccinated.

“We know we’re still behind, but we still need to continue the efforts," said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting health director for the Portsmouth Health District.

Daily COVID-19 vaccinations have dropped to record-low levels in Virginia, which health officials said indicates that most people who are willing to get the vaccine have done so by now.

As a result, Adekoya said her department is focused on reaching people who are hesitant to get a shot.

“Going into neighborhoods, looking at neighborhoods that have low vaccination rates and being more mobile, going to the areas where data shows we need to increase vaccine delivery," she said.

Adekoya, who took over as acting health director in Portsmouth earlier this month, said health officials will focus on education and communication of the benefits of the vaccine.

"Win them over, that’s the way we say it," she said. "We can’t give up, we know we’re still behind in our community but how do we with the information we know continue to stress the importance of vaccination. One-on-one discussion takes a lot longer so we continue to build that trust in us as a trusted leader.”

Portsmouth has lower rates of children who are vaccinated. Less than 20% of children 5-11 have received a single shot and 48.3% of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

It's something Adekoya said she's targeting with expanded school vaccination clinics in March, starting with one on Tuesday, March 1 at Douglas Park Elementary from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"Every time a child gets vaccinated, we’re excited about it, even if it’s just one child," she said.

About 68.5% of adults in Portsmouth are fully vaccinated, per VDH data.

Chesapeake and Virginia Beach report about 80% of adults are fully vaccinated, with Hampton at 81.2% and Norfolk at 84.6%.