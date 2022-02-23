VDH leaders scale back COVID-19 response in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads has two community vaccine clinics. Soon, one will close and the other will have reduced hours.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The COVID-19 clinic at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News is closing. Health leaders say it’s because they aren’t seeing a large turnout.

Health leaders said as more people are fully vaccinated and the vaccine is widely available, demand has decreased. Since opening, 16,500 shots have been administered.

Virginia Department of Health leaders plan to shift the focus to a more mobile program to provide vaccines to people in areas where access is more challenging.

“Well, I don’t like to hear that. I think that it’s great that it’s here,” said Newport News Resident Natasha McGee.

McGee calls this spot at Sherwood Shopping Center a great location. On Wednesday, she stopped for her booster shot.

On Wednesday, leaders with the Virginia Department of Health announced the COVID-19 testing clinic at the Sherwood Shopping Center is permanently shutting its doors on Saturday night at 6 o’clock.

“For people who live over here, this is convenient. I would have never gone to Military Circle Mall. I would have just did without the shot,” McGee said.

John Cooke with the Virginia Department of Health said the reasoning is that only a few dozen people are showing up every day.

Cooke said, “The mass vaccination business is just not there. There are other avenues that we call vaccine channels [that] people can use to get a vaccine if they are still interested.”

A sign on the front door at the clinic at Sherwood Shopping Center said second doses can be scheduled at the Military Circle Mall COVID-19 clinic in Norfolk, however that clinic is reducing its hours and days it’s open.

“It’s because the volume is just not there,” said Cooke.

Starting this coming week, the clinic at Military Circle Mall will open on Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Health leaders plan to reevaluate the schedule every week to see what’s needed.

Health leaders on the Peninsula said if people need a COVID-19 vaccine and don’t want to travel across the water to the clinic at Military Circle Mall, they can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Hampton or Peninsula Health District.