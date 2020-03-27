Sentara Healthcare asking for personal protective equipment donations to keep hospital staff safe

Sentara Healthcare says they may need more supplies down the road. This includes N95 or disposable face masks, gloves, and goggles.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is asking for donations from the public. Hospital staff needs personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said they are currently managing their inventory, but they may need more supplies down the road.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital’s Vice President of Operations Chris Pierson said there is a lack of supplies of personal protective equipment across the country.

In the past couple of weeks, he said Sentara hospitals have received several PPE supplies from hairdressers, nail salons and veterinarians.

“The community support and the community coming together around this has been overwhelming and something that is awesome to see,” Pierson said.

According to Sentara’s website, one of their greatest needs at this time are:

Masks (N95 or Disposable Face Masks)

Nitrile Gloves

Impervious Gowns (level 1 – level 4)

Disposable Shoe Covers

Fog-free Face Shields

Goggles

But what about the masks people are sewing at home? Pierson said officials are currently exploring ways to use them.

They say without knowing how they are made or their effectiveness, they are looking at ways they can offer them to patients to wear if they want.

“Our number one priority is keeping our staff safe so that they can do what they do best which is offering the great clinical care to our patients,” Pierson said.