Staffing shortages affecting COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics

State health leaders said they were doing their best to get as many people as possible tested, but staffing shortages have caused some concerns.

It’s a problem straining health departments across state.

According to leaders with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the surge in COVID-19 cases is impacting healthcare workers, which is causing issues at testing and vaccination clinics.

“It’s a constant juggling act,” explained Chesapeake Health Department Public Health Emergency Manger, Jerry Tucker.

Tucker said balancing COVID-19 resources is challenge. He said the biggest issue right now is a shortage of staff.

"We always strive to continue with our scheduled testing events, but it really doesn’t take much to throw us off kilter," he explained. "It can be something as simple as having two or three people not available because they are not feeling well, or they are symptomatic.”

While those healthcare workers are doing the right thing and staying home, VDH leaders said it does have an impact on how many tests workers can provide to people.

“Increased demand, strain on the traditional healthcare or private sector healthcare system and short supply of antigen tests, etc., is just causing some of these backups,” explained VDH Deputy Director of Epidemiology, Laurie Forlano.

VDH leaders said they’re working on possible solutions, and plan to possibly offer more COVID-19 testing clinics in the coming weeks.

“I’m hopeful we will soon see some relief and some strategies coming to fruition in the coming days,” Forlano said.

Virginia Department of Health leaders are reminding people: if you can’t find a test, please don't go to the emergency room. Unnecessary visits to the hospital can put a strain on staff and supplies.