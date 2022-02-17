Educators react to Gov. Youngkin's new masking law

While some educators are against the new law, some teachers told 13News Now that they agree parents should have a say in options for their children.

NORFOLK, Va. — All Virginia students will have the option to not wear masks in school thanks to a new state law. The change is creating concern for teachers across Hampton Roads.

While some Hampton Roads educators are against this new law, others believe parents should have the option to make a decision for their children.

On March 1, masks won’t be required for students in schools. But when it comes to riding a school bus or any sort of public transportation, federal law still requires students to wear a face covering.

“So given that layer of mitigation is now stripped away, it’s kind of a recipe for disaster,” said Chesapeake Public Schools substitute teacher Amber Bowmer.

A few months ago, Bowmer said she stepped away from the classroom because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Once the rates reach 5%, I’ll be going back because I still love what I do and I love going into the schools,” Bowmer said.

With this new law, now giving students the option of wearing a mask in school, Bowmer said she is concerned for the safety of staff and other students.

“My biggest concern is what this law has done is stripped localities of their ability to make decisions based on what is happening within them,” she said.

While the new law still requires school staff to wear a mask at all times, Thomas Calhoun, the president of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, said he doesn’t know what many teachers will do come March 1.

"They have individual decisions to make," he explained. "If they decide to quit, I’ll support them. If they decide to stay, I’ll support them."

He said teachers are human and they too have rights and concerns about this new law.

Calhoun said, “These are not abstract objects. They have to go home now and have conversations with their families and they are going to have to make decisions.”

Some Hampton Roads teachers said they are still deciding their next move and plan to wait and see what happens come March 1.

13News Now reached out to leaders in every Hampton Roads school division to see how they plan to keep students and staff safe. Many officials said they will adhere to the new law and provide updates to families and staff when they become available.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Public Schools said, “We have been following SB 739 closely. Our current HCS layered health mitigation strategies are in place, including our face mask protocols/requirements. As we are currently following the law (SB 1303) in this regard, we will adhere to any new law. We will provide timely communication to our staff and families as any updates are made to our HCS 2021-2022 Health Mitigation Strategies Plan."

A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach City Public Schools gave the following statement:

"Our division is already in compliance with the new law since our school board decided last month to follow EO2, allowing parents/guardians to opt their children out of wearing masks, although we continue to recommend the safety measure as part of our layered strategies to protect our students and staff from COVID-19. As to any changes that might occur in our masking protocols as of March 1, that will likely be discussed during the next school board meeting this Tuesday.

"VBCPS staff are still required to wear masks at this time. That said, we know that there was a public hearing at the state level related to employee requirements yesterday, and we will continue to monitor any new guidance that comes out related to this and will consult and collaborate with VBDPH and our school board on how we move forward.

"Regarding your question about buses, masks are required on all public transportation per a federal order.

"As to those who might quit or retire as a result of this law, we hate to speculate at this time, but so far the number of instructional vacancies in the school division have remained consistent, even after EO2 was issued. However, we are working hard to retain our employees. The budget process for the 2022-23 school year is underway, and Dr. Spence put staff compensation as a priority in his Superintendent’s Estimate of Needs, which you can read here, and I would draw your attention to pages 4 and 5, where he talks about proposing a 5% increase in pay along with a reduction in health care costs."

Chesapeake Public School leaders said:

“In alignment with Governor Younkin’s Executive Order Number Two, the Chesapeake School Board voted to make masks optional for students on Monday, January 24, 2022. Masks are also required on school buses, and employees are still required to wear masks due to state regulations. Chesapeake Public Schools has KN95 masks available for students and staff at schools upon request. We will continue to follow our other existing health and safety protocols:

Encouraging physical distancing to the greatest extent possible

Promoting effective hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations for those eligible to receive them

Encouraging all students and staff to stay at home if they experience any symptoms of infectious illness