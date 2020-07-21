Three restaurants in Norfolk lose food permits for limited time after violating COVID-19 health regulations

The restaurants will be allowed to open and operate again only when they correct the conditions that led to the suspension of their food permits.

NORFOLK, Va. — Health officials temporarily suspended the food permits of three restaurants in Norfolk for not complying with coronavirus health regulations.

Mack's Barge on Colley Avenue, The Living Room on North Military Highway, and Chicho's Backstage on Granby Street were the three restaurants.

Officials revoked the food permit at Mack's Barge when health officials found that the establishment allowed bar seating, which is prohibited in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.

The Living Room also allowed bar seating and didn't enforce proper physical throughout the entire lounge.

Chicho's Backstage Cafe had its permit revoked for not enforcing proper physical distancing measures at the bar and within the entire space.

Their food permits will be restored once the restaurants correct the conditions in question and their premises are inspected.

Health officials in Virginia Beach pulled the food permits of two restaurants there.

After seeing COVID-19 cases spike in Hampton Roads, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered more stringent enforcement of state health guidelines that are intended to help slow the spread of the virus.