Almost 15 million Americans have skipped their second COVID-19 shot

Sentara Healthcare is taking vaccines to the people to bring that number down. They're setting up on beaches and at parties with some live music.

HAMPTON, Va. — The CDC says about 15 million Americans have skipped their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than one in 10 people.

Now, the delta variant has become the dominant strain in the country and healthcare workers say it’s more important than ever to get that shot.

"The second does help to provide that full immunity for COVID," said Jillian Carpenter with Sentara Family and Internal Medicine.

With just one dose, you’re only about 80 percent protected against the virus.

Sentara Healthcare workers are setting up across Hampton Roads to encourage more people to get both of their shots. On Wednesday, they were at Paradise Ocean Club with vaccines and some music.

"We have to go where the people are. It’s so important that people see vaccine distribution everywhere," said Gaylene Kanoyton, with Celebrate Healthcare.

Sherman Kittrell said he was hesitant about the vaccine but ultimately decided to go for it and come back for round two.

"I wanted to make sure that I was safe for the community and protect my family and make sure they didn’t get coronavirus."

Carpenter said with the delta variant spreading quickly, people have got to get their shot.

"That way you don’t end up in the hospital or in the ICU or even from any life-sustaining treatments that you might then encounter from not receiving the vaccine."

Kanoyton said they don’t plan on stopping.

"We’ve been on Buckroe Beach, we’ll probably go to Virginia Beach, go to picnics, parties... we will be where the people are and the vaccine will be there too."

Every Wednesday in July, they are sponsoring "Live Music Wednesday @ the Beach" to make getting the shot fun.

The CDC considers a second dose “missed” if more than 42 days have passed since that initial shot. The number of people skipping out has actually gone up by about 10 million since April.