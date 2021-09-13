Chesapeake Health Department ramps up COVID-19 vaccine clinics, preps for third dose, booster shot

The Chesapeake Health Department said because of an increase in demand for vaccinations, it was making adjustments to meet the demand for people.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More people in Chesapeake are signing up to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and because of that the health department is trying to stay ahead of the demand.

Jerry Tucker, Emergency Manager with Chesapeake Health Department, said he believes at least part of the increase is because people are more trusting of COVID-19 vaccines compared to the early days of its availability. A broader trust is noticeable just within the last few months, too.

"We've seen our numbers increase about a third from what we saw back in July," said Tucker. "We want the public to know that the vaccine is safe and we screen each and every patient before we administer the vaccine."

In addition to meeting the demand for initial vaccine shots, Tucker said his team of health experts is getting ready to provide a third dose of the vaccine for more people.

"We've already been doing third doses for our immunocompromised population," explained Tucker.

The Chesapeake Health Department said it also is waiting for the Virginia Department of Health to send out guidance regarding a booster shot for the general public.

"We've already done a visual scale of the population and we use that to calculate what we think would be an effective number," said Tucker.

Tucker said learning how to work with supply and demand now will help the health department get ready for future vaccine roll-outs.

Vaccine coordinators say if you are immunocompromised and eligible for the third dose, you can access it through your health care provider or through the Chesapeake Health Department.

The health department is holding more clinics for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. Here are the latest dates and times: