Virginia Beach church partners with Sentara to get 1,000 vaccine doses to minority community members

Hampton Roads faith leaders are on a mission to connect minority populations with a vaccine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads faith leaders are on a mission to connect minority populations with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website shows that while almost 700,000 white people have gotten vaccinated, only about 130,000 Black people have gotten their shot.

On Thursday, New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach helped Sentara Healthcare with vaccination efforts. They got 1,000 shots into arms.

“I’ve been waiting for a while, ever since the pandemic, since they started talking about having the shot,” said Thomas Muwwakkil, who was there with his 92-year-old mom, Gertrude.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Gertrude laughed.

The clinic is a partnership with Sentara to ensure equity in vaccine distribution.

“The African-American church is the best way to get people vaccinated in the African-American Community,” said Rev. Dr. James Allen.

He is also the president of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference.

“We not only serve the African-American community, but we have a ton of Hispanic connections, Hebrew connections,” Dr. Allen said. “We are a ministers conference that touches the lives of everybody across this city.”

Sentara gets doses from VDH to serve their own patients and help outside organizations, when possible.

“Our focus is on those minority populations, where we know they have a higher burden of disease, sometimes there is an issue with access,” said Sentara Director of Health and Equity Iris Lundy. “People just want to come to a place where they trust, and this is a trusted place in the community.”

Lundy said it takes a village to vaccinate.

“We are working with the city, the department of health, NAACP, nursing schools, churches,” Lundy said.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Sentara officials said church leaders they partner with can help minority populations gain access to the vaccine, but those church leaders must first help people sign up through the state system.

“We hope we can keep doing this again and again, as long as it’s absolutely necessary,” said New Hope Pastor Dr. E. Ray Cox Sr.

Muwwakkil is eager to get his second dose in a few weeks.

“I am grateful, yes I am grateful to get it,” Muwwakkil said.

Sentara officials still encourage minority populations in the 1B category to get their names on the state’s vaccination waitlist. They will pull from there for future Sentara-run mass vaccination clinics.