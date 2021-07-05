Norfolk high schools welcome vaccine clinics

The week of May 10th will see vaccine clinics two days a piece at six local schools.

NORFOLK, Va. — FEMA vaccine clinic site manager Tim Smith says not much will change, just because they've moved from a mall to a high school gymnasium.

"As far as the clinic goes, it will look exactly the same. Parents have a permission slip which they will do online, the only thing that will be different is no trip to a vaccination center," he said, relaying that administration of the vaccines will be the same as at the Military Circle Mall site.

That permission slip must be signed by parents of 16 and 17 years olds and turned in Friday for those students to be vaccinated next week. Smith said with the form, parents are not required on site. 18-year-olds must still turn in the form but can sign for themselves.

"We've always had the capacity to do this, just for minors it takes a little more coordination that we need through public health system and schools."

Smith said expansion to schools will increase access and ease the burden on parents.

"This is an opportunity while they're in school, they're already there so we can get a lot of students at one time, instead of the ones and twos. We've also seen here at the clinic, parents bringing them in can be difficult so this creates more ease of access," he said.

Norfolk Tech, Granby, and Norview High school will have clinics Monday and Thursday, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Maury, Booker T. and Lake Taylor High Schools will be Tuesday and Friday from 12 to 2.