Hampton, Peninsula health districts moves to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from April 1, 2021.

The Hampton and Peninsula health districts moved to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning.

That means more essential workers in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County were eligible to schedule vaccine appointments.

You do need to be pre-registered to set up an appointment to get a vaccine.

Dr. Natasha Dwamena, the health director for the Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts, said her staff would keep working to get people who want the shot signed up.

"Both districts will continue ongoing outreach efforts to provide access to the vulnerable populations in our communities that may still remain unregistered but want to be vaccinated," she said.

A release from the health districts said teams were working to arrange as many places as possible for people to be able to get the vaccine.

"As vaccine supply increases the number and diversity of vaccination sites grows. The health districts and the health care systems provide vaccine to the four locality Points of Distribution (PODs), pharmacies, medical groups and special equity clinics," the release read. "Other pharmacies receive vaccine as participants in the Health and Human Services federal program."

Here are the fields whose workers qualify to be vaccinated in Phase 1c, according to the Virginia Department of Health:

Energy

Water

Wastewater, and Waste removal (includes recycling removal)

Housing and Construction

Food Service

Transportation and Logistics

Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff

Finance

Information Technology & Communication

Media

Legal Services

Public Safety (including engineers)

Other Public Health Workers

Barbers, Stylists, Hairdressers