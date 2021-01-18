COVID-19 Vaccine | Everything you need to know in Virginia and North Carolina

We know there are questions about the coronavirus vaccine. We put together some answers and resources in one place to help you.

NORFOLK, Va. — If all the information about the COVID-19 seems a little overwhelming, we hear you. There's a lot out there, along with a pile of questions and some confusion. We put this together as a one-stop destination to help. We'll update it with more information as we get it.

Virginia

Virginia Department of Health has a series of questions you can answer to help you find out when you can get vaccinated. You also can sign up to be notified when you're eligible to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Phases

Phase 1a

Health care workers

Residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1b

Frontline essential workers

People 65 and older

People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps

People 16 through 64 years old who have a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their chances of getting severely ill from COVID-19

Phase 1c

Other essential workers

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

Here's a list of the current phases in which the Virginia Department of Health says cities and counties in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore are:

Phase 1a

Franklin

Hampton

Isle of Wight County

James City County

Newport News

Norfolk

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Southampton County

Suffolk

Surry County

Virginia Beach

Williamsburg

York County

Phase 1b

Accomack County

Chesapeake

Gloucester County

Mathews County

Northampton County

North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services put together a tool to help people "find your spot to take your shot."

COVID-19 Vaccine Groups

Group 1

Health care workers with in-person patient contact

Long-term care staff and residents in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, and continuing care retirement communities

Group 2

Older adults, which is defined as anyone 65 or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 3

Frontline essential workers whom the CDC defines as people who are in positions that are essential to the functioning of society and who are at substantially higher risk for exposure to COVID-19

Group 4

Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation

Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function

Essential workers not yet vaccinated. The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety (e.g., engineers) and public health workers

Group 5

Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination

Frequently Asked Questions

North Carolina put together a list of questions people have about the vaccine, itself, as well as getting vaccinated in the state: