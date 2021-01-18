COVID-19 Vaccine | Everything you need to know in Virginia and North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — If all the information about the COVID-19 seems a little overwhelming, we hear you. There's a lot out there, along with a pile of questions and some confusion. We put this together as a one-stop destination to help. We'll update it with more information as we get it.
Virginia
Virginia Department of Health has a series of questions you can answer to help you find out when you can get vaccinated. You also can sign up to be notified when you're eligible to get vaccinated.
COVID-19 Vaccine Phases
Phase 1a
- Health care workers
- Residents of long-term care facilities
Phase 1b
- Frontline essential workers
- People 65 and older
- People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps
- People 16 through 64 years old who have a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their chances of getting severely ill from COVID-19
Phase 1c
- Other essential workers
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
Here's a list of the current phases in which the Virginia Department of Health says cities and counties in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore are:
Phase 1a
Franklin
Hampton
Isle of Wight County
James City County
Newport News
Norfolk
Poquoson
Portsmouth
Southampton County
Suffolk
Surry County
Virginia Beach
Williamsburg
York County
Phase 1b
Accomack County
Chesapeake
Gloucester County
Mathews County
Northampton County
North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services put together a tool to help people "find your spot to take your shot."
COVID-19 Vaccine Groups
Group 1
- Health care workers with in-person patient contact
- Long-term care staff and residents in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, and continuing care retirement communities
Group 2
- Older adults, which is defined as anyone 65 or older, regardless of health status or living situation
Group 3
- Frontline essential workers whom the CDC defines as people who are in positions that are essential to the functioning of society and who are at substantially higher risk for exposure to COVID-19
Group 4
- Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation
- Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function
- Essential workers not yet vaccinated. The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety (e.g., engineers) and public health workers
Group 5
- Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination
Frequently Asked Questions
North Carolina put together a list of questions people have about the vaccine, itself, as well as getting vaccinated in the state: