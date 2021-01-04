Gov. Northam says all adults age 16 and older in Virginia will be eligible to get vaccine by April 18

Northam announced that all adults age 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine shot starting April 18. You're asked to sign up by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov.

RICHMOND, Va. — As more and more Virginians get vaccinated, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all adults age 16 and older will be eligible for a shot starting April 18.

The date is ahead of the nationwide goal set by President Joe Biden.

More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far in Virginia, according to a news release.

Citizens in the highest risk groups who have pre-registered for vaccination appointments have already received one dose. Those still on the pre-registration waitlist should receive invitations within the next two weeks.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated," Northam said in a news release.

"We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first."

The governor added that the state was able to reach this important milestone because of the diligence from health care workers, health staff, and volunteers.

Virginia has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prioritize those at highest risk, which is why it has taken some time to open eligibility to the general public.

Twenty-one of Virginia’s 35 local health districts have already started vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1c.

Beginning April 4, health districts that have invited everyone pre-registered in Phase 1c may invite members of the general public who have pre-registered.

Based on the supply projected by the federal government, all local health districts will have enough vaccines to open appointments to the general public by April 18.

Those at the highest risk will continue to receive priority.