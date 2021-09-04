Western Tidewater Health District moving to Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting April 12, anyone ages 16 and older can get vaccinated in Suffolk, Franklin, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Western Tidewater Health District is moving up a phase in Virginia's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Health officials there said Friday they're ready to move to Phase 2 starting Monday, April 12.

That means anyone 16 and older who lives or works in areas under that district's jurisdiction can get a coronavirus vaccine.

The district is made up of Suffolk, Franklin, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County.

A mass vaccination clinic opened in Suffolk earlier this week. Vaccine coordinators expect to vaccinate up to 250 people a day there, six days out of the week.

Appointments are required. Click here to pre-register for the vaccine.

Most of the Hampton Roads region is well on its way to Phase 2. Cities like Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk have already started expanding vaccinations to people who qualify under that phase as well as areas like the Eastern Shore.