Peninsula Health District starts vaccinating Phase 2 on April 14

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from April 9, 2021.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public on Wednesday.

That's a few days ahead of the state's timeline - all of Virginia moves to Phase 2 on April 18.

Starting on April 14, anyone who lives in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County, and who is 16 years old or older, can make an appointment to get their shot.

A release from the health departments said you don't need to be pre-registered anymore to get an appointment, but you do need an appointment to get a vaccine.

Dr. Natasha Dwamena, the health director for both districts, wrote in a release that healthcare teams had made good progress on getting residents vaccinated.

"We will continue ongoing outreach efforts to provide access to the vulnerable populations in our communities that may still remain unregistered but want to be vaccinated."

You can find a place offering vaccines near you by visiting vaccinefinder.org and entering your zip code.

Here are the health departments' guidelines for getting a vaccine: