Virginia Beach opens vaccine clinic to walkups

Starting Monday, the Convention Center will register and possibly vaccinate walk-ins.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine registration is starting to be available at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. While every walk-in will be registered, many will also be able to get the vaccine that very same day.

As of now, officials said this will be done on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday although that is subject to change.

Any vaccine doses remaining from the day's scheduled appointments will be accessible to walk-ins. The clinic tells us that as of noon Monday they still had approximately 800 available shots.

The clinic says they still prefer citizens register beforehand, and that there are oftentimes lines in the morning and after work, but that the walk-in registration could be especially useful for those without consistent internet access.

The clinic specified to wear loose closing with accessible arms and to bring identification. Information on which vaccines are available on any given day can be found at vbgov.com.