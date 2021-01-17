Health department in Gloucester County moves to next phase of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Three Rivers Health District in Gloucester Co. announced that it is moving to Phase 1b of distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, a health department in the lower part of the Middle Peninsula announced it is moving forward to the next phase of vaccinations.

Gloucester County Virginia Government said Three Rivers Health District will start giving out vaccines to a large group of eligible individuals as soon as next week.

Gloucester CO Officials stated in part:

Three Rivers Health District has moved to Phase 1b. Phase 1b has been expanded to include all individuals 65 years of age and over, and persons aged 16-64 with underlying medical conditions that increase risk from COVID 19 infection. Phase 1b continues to include critical infrastructure workers, including: first responders, child care and K-12 teachers, front line essential workers in manufacturing, food, and grocery, transit, and postal workers.

Eligible patients enrolled in the Riverside Health Care System (see a doctor affiliated with Riverside Health System) will be contacted by Riverside and offered a vaccination opportunity. Eligible patients in the Bon Secours Health Care System (see a doctor affiliated with Bon Secours Health System) will be contacted by Bon Secours and offered a vaccination opportunity.

We are bringing other community vaccination providers on line who are becoming qualified to administer the COVID 19 vaccination; they will contact their patients to offer vaccination appointments as soon as they are able to do so.

Three Rivers Health District and other vaccine providers said it is going to contact all critical infrastructure workers who qualify, through their employers for vaccine opportunities. Additionally, K-12 public school officials will be contacted to set up vaccine appointments for faculty and staff.