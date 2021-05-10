Virginia Beach City Public Schools to hold vaccine clinics

The clinics begin May 18 and will offer first-dose Pfizer shots. Vaccines will be available for both in-person learning as well as virtual learning students.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach can get their COVID-19 vaccine in school later this month!

The school division announced a series of clinics in a letter sent to parents on Monday. The clinics begin May 18 and will offer first-dose Pfizer shots.

Parents have to sign a consent form for their kids, so if your children are 12 and older and you want them to get the shot, you're encouraged to submit that form to the schools the students are enrolled in.

Vaccines will be available for both students who have returned to in-person learning as well as students on the Option 2 virtual learning plan.

The vaccine clinics will be open during the regular school day and staffed by health professionals from the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, along with assistance from VBCPS school nurses.

The schedule is as follows:

First Shot:

Bayside and Kempsville - Tuesday, May 18

Green Run, Green Run Collegiate, and Kellam - Wednesday, May 19

Salem and Cox - Thursday, May 20

Tallwood and Princess Anne - Friday, May 21

Ocean Lakes and Landstown - Tuesday, May 25

First Colonial - Wednesday, May 26

Second Shot: