Williamsburg pharmacy driving RV vaccine clinic across Peninsula to get more shots in arms

The Williamsburg Drug Company turned an RV into a mobile vaccine clinic and is hitting businesses, recreation centers, elderly people, and underserved communities.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — COVID-19 vaccines are more available now than ever, but experts say the demand for a shot is dying off.

Now, Virginia health leaders are pushing more doses to primary care doctors, neighborhood pop-ups, and mobile operations to bring the shot to people who can’t make it to a clinic.

The Williamsburg Drug Company turned an RV into a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“We can pull up, set up the clinic and in 30 minutes we are ready to give shots,” said owner TW Taylor.

The goal is to simplify the process for people, no appointment necessary.

“A lot of people are busy and it’s hard to get around,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they are hitting businesses, recreation centers, elderly people, and underserved communities across the Peninsula.

“We take it right to them, so they don’t have to worry about getting out,” Taylor said.

No matter what you need, they’ve got you covered.

“You can do first or second dose, because we have all three vaccines available,” Taylor said.

State health officials said about 45 percent of Virginians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Now leaders are looking to increase community outreach and mobile efforts just like this one, to vaccinate more people who haven’t gotten a shot yet.

“We are working now with our partners through the state who are literally going neighborhood to neighborhood, letting people know about these events,” said Norfolk/Virginia Beach Interim Health Director Dr. Parham Jaberi.

Dr. Jaberi said both cities have come a long way with vaccinations. He said herd immunity is the ultimate goal for Virginia, but not the only goal.

“Regardless what the number is for herd immunity, regardless what other communities are doing,” Dr. Jaberi said, “the more individuals that get vaccinated against COVID-19, the less spread of the illness.”

The convenience was too good for Gwen Gaines and her son Jason to pass up. They stopped by the mobile clinic on Tuesday.

“My oldest son, he is coming to get his tomorrow,” Gaines said. “He doesn’t know it yet, but he is coming to get his.”

Taylor said his mobile clinics are starting to give fewer shots now.

“We would go and do 700,” Taylor said. “Now we go and do 50 or 100.”

But he’s prepared to drive the RV around as long as it’s needed.

“We are trying to help people be their healthiest,” Taylor said.

The Williamsburg Drug Company has several community stops planned for the next few weeks: