VDH's mobile COVID-19 testing van to stop running

Virginia Department of Health leaders said they are stopping the mobile COVID-19 testing van due to the low demand of people needing a test.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Department of Health leaders will soon stop running the mobile COVID-19 testing van.

“It’s not much as a necessity as it once was,” said Chesapeake resident Regina Conley.

The van’s last day is March 12. It started traveling around Hampton Roads after leaders closed the testing centers at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk and Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News. The goal was to have a convenient way to reach vulnerable communities.

Conley said she probably wouldn’t use the van because she has a few at-home COVID-19 tests. She said that’s the option she plans to use if she needs a test.

“I feel like it’s convenient for me and my family. I don’t have to go far or wait in a long line,” she explained.

VDH leaders said that’s one big reason they’re stopping the mobile testing van next Saturday, March 12.

BREAKING: @VDHgov leaders closing mobile testing van on March 12th. They say the demand is no longer there. Only one to two people are showing up per day. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/wnWLQkS3zT — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 4, 2022

“Folks now have the ability of ordering testing that is delivered right to their home from the federal government. There are tests available online,” explained John Cooke, the Eastern Region Emergency Coordinator for VDH.

Cooke said the van traveled across Hampton Roads while it was in service over the past couple of weeks. He said low turnout was the main reason for shutting it down.

"In the last couple of days, just two people each day," he said. "Two people last Friday, and really since mid-February, never in the double digits. It just doesn’t make sense. This obviously isn’t the right tool anymore."

Moving forward, Cooke said anyone who needs a COVID-19 test can go to their local pharmacy, doctor’s office or use an at-home test. To check for a location near you, click here.

Cooke said VDH leaders can always bring the van back out if there’s a demand for more COVID-19 tests in the future.