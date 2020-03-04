Virginia farmers, produce growers encouraged to partner with local stores

In order to help with product demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, state agriculture officials have partnered with local retailers to sell Virginia-grown produce.

RICHMOND, Va. — In order to meet the demand for more food and produce in local retailers during this time, a new partnership has been made to get state-grown goods on store shelves.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has teamed up numerous stores and wholesalers to market Virginia-grown produce.

Virginia farmers and produce growers who are Good Agricultural Places (GAP) certified are being urged to reach out to VDACS to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We are aware that Virginia farmers might have seen market disruptions in their normal distribution since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing. However, our produce retailers and wholesalers are requesting more local Virginia-grown produce, as they continue to develop local produce programs in stores this year,” said VDACS Commissioner, Dr. Jewel Bronaugh. “I encourage Virginia GAP-certified produce growers to take advantage of this opportunity and help make fresh Virginia Grown produce more available in the state.”

GAP-certified farmers can register by calling the VDACS Office of Domestic Marketing at 804.786.3951.

The office will work to connect them with major retailers. When calling, Virginia farmers will be asked to provide their farm name, the main point of contact, phone number, email address, product type, availability dates, GAP certification information and whether the product is conventional or organic.