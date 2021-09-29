US Treasury data shows Virginia's success in distributing rental relief money

Across the country, federal data reveals states and local governments distributed more than $2.3 billion in rental assistance last month.

NORFOLK, Va. — There were more than 1.4 million rental assistance payments to households nationwide in August, and Virginia is currently one of the best states in distributing money to tenants in need, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Across the country, federal data shows states and local governments distributed more than $2.3 billion in rental assistance last month. That’s more than three times the amount distributed in May and comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a temporary extension in the eviction moratorium on August 26.

"There is a lot of variation across the country in what we are seeing right now," said Peter Hepburn of The Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

On its website, The Eviction Lab says it "creates data, interactive tools, and research to help neighbors and policymakers understand the eviction crisis."

From August to September, Hepburn says eviction filings were still less than half of the normal numbers during pre-pandemic years.

But across the country, data shows zip codes with the highest rate of evictions have lower vaccination rates.

Hepburn said research also shows there appears to be a strong link between evictions and COVID-19 mortality rates.

Housing experts continue to push for anyone struggling with their payments to apply for assistance, and people living in Virginia may be in a better situation for receiving money than other states.

U.S. Treasury data reveals the Commonwealth is one of the best states in distributing federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds.

Figures show through July 31, Virginians received more than $300 million in rental and utility aid which helped over 44,000 households.

Money is still available in Virginia’s Rent Relief program for people worried about keeping a roof over their heads.

The Commonwealth now also allows payment plans, and lawmakers recently required applying for rental assistance before landlords can evict.

Renters facing eviction can request a 60-day delay in court. Homeowners can request a 30-day delay on foreclosure.

If you are worried about paying your bills, you can ask for help online on Virginia’s Rent Relief Program website.