Wawa puts self-service coffee, drinks on hold because of COVID-19

The company said associates would serve coffee to customers. Self-service fountain beverages and other drinks also would not be available.

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa said it was continuing to make adjustments to the way it operates because of coronavirus and to do what it could to protect its associates and customers from COVID-19.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, the company adjusted its self-service coffee. It said for the time being that associates would serve coffee to people. It also suspended self-service fountain beverages, Icee drinks, cappuccino, and iced coffee.

Wawa said it would individually bag all bakery products for its customers.

The company stepped up its "already strict cleaning and quality standards" by increasing how often it cleans and disinfects touch points and surfaces. It adjusted its hours and is closing between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. each day at all stores. The closure will allow them time for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking.