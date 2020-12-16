YMCA of South Hampton Roads receives $10M grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads announced it received a $10 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The organization said it's the largest gift donation in its history.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated nearly $4.2 billion the past four months to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The philanthropist made the announcement on Dec. 15 and said the 384 nonprofits gifted grants “have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face.”
“Our Y is filled with gratitude and thankfulness in Mackenzie Scott’s recognition of the Y's contributions to the communities we serve, specifically in the areas of child care during the pandemic, our ability to pivot our Centers by distributing and collecting food for those in need, and our commitment to diversity & inclusion practices,” says Anthony Walters, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. “Our Board and Staff are working diligently to make sure this resource is impactful in changing the lives of many for years to come. We are making plans as we speak to address immediate recovery from the pandemic, while also considering how best to apply and leverage this provided treasure for the long term strength of the YMCA in all the communities we serve."