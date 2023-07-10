Looking for a COVID booster shot? It may not be easy to find

NORFOLK, Va. — Many Americans heading to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine are running into problems. Both local and major pharmacies are experiencing shipment delays.



People across the country are struggling to get the shot including Hampton Roads resident, Susan Van Kirk. She says she's made two appointments to get her vaccine only for it to get canceled each time.



"It's not easy for me to schedule. I have type two diabetes. You know, I have allergy shots and have to work those in," she said. "To promise me a dose and then cancel it an hour before twice now, um, that's not good, and that's not helping our nation stay protected," she continued.



Millions of the newly formulated vaccines have shipped out since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on them in the middle of September for ages 6 months and up. Cases started rising again in late summer, and experts hope that the new shots will help protect people during the upcoming fall respiratory virus season.



Walgreens and CVS confirmed to the Associated Press that delivery delays to some stores across the country had led to canceled appointments.



“We are aware of isolated incidences at a small number of locations where appointments had to be rescheduled due to delays in supply,” a Walgreens spokesperson said, noting most stores “have supply to support existing patient appointments.”



Moderna and Pfizer representatives told The Associated Press that they have enough supply. Pfizer spokespeople said it is not experiencing any shortages and has “shipped and delivered several million doses of its 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine.” Moderna had six million available as of Thursday, Vice President of Communications Chris Ridley said.



Van Kirk says she is not giving up. She's already scheduled another appointment.