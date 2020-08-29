Pediatrician urges children and adults to get flu vaccine soon

Newport News pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Broderick asks for everyone to get the flu shot early this year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 has some Hampton Roads pediatricians trying to get all their patients caught up on their vaccines. They're also recommending families to get their flu shots early, even if kids are virtual learning from home this year.

"Just think about before Halloween, 'I need to get my flu vaccine.' And we're trying to tell everybody, 'Flu by boo!'" said Children's Clinic Dr. Elizabeth Broderick.

Broderick's goal is to keep kids and adults from getting influenza during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics is always recommending that we try to get flu vaccines in the early fall to mid-fall, and I think this season they really picked up where by Halloween, everybody needs their flu vaccine because COVID-19 hasn't left and you can actually be co-infected with COVID-19 and influenza," said Broderick.

Broderick noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a weekly US updated map showing estimated influenza activity in each state.

"So why get the flu vaccine? If you get a flu vaccine you have a 90-percent chance that if you catch the flu, it's a mild illness and it won't put you in the hospital," said Broderick.