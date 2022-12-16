Hampton Roads doctors warn of 'perfect trifecta:' COVID-19, flu and RSV

Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer, an infectious disease physician with Sentara Healthcare, said that they are seeing a so-called "perfect trifecta" in effect.

NORFOLK, Va. — Doctors at Sentara Healthcare care say signals point to the beginning of a new wave of COVID-19.

Along with coronavirus cases, they're also seeing and treating people with flu and RSV.

While COVID-19 cases may be on the rise again, he noted that vast a majority of these infections have been either mild or moderate.

"The good news is that a vast majority of these infections have been either mild or moderate. They're not severe. Only a few cases require to be admitted, and really, only a small number of these cases are admitted in ICU and the number of deaths has decreased significantly in the last six months," Dr. Neughebauer said.

Sentara facilities are also treating patients with RSV, a type of virus common among babies. However, Dr. Neughebauer believes that pandemic habits over the last couple of years may have weakened immunity against RSV for the larger community.

"Many of these infections nowadays have been occurring in adults and this is a really unique situation. Furthermore, we have noticed a significant increase in the number of infections with RSV. In September and October, we had almost a ten-fold increase in the number of cases," Dr. Neughebauer said.

When it comes to flu-like illnesses, the recent data from the Virginia Department of Health recorded "very high" activity, as of December 10.

However, Dr. Neughebauer believes flu season will finish in January.