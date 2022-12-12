Hampton Roads hospitals keep an eye on rising COVID-19 cases

In just the past seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,577 newly reported cases each day. Conversations about preventative measures are coming back to the forefront.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In mid-December, COVID-19 cases were surging at an alarming rate in Hampton Roads, the state and the rest of the country.

As of Dec. 12, Virginia was reporting 2,167,396 cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth since March 2020.

In just the past seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,577 newly reported cases each day.

It's a statistic Jerry Tucker with the Chesapeake Health Department said is unfortunate, but not unexpected.

"We've been kind of expecting this, and we may see the numbers get a little worse as time goes on," Tucker said.

The holidays, cold temperatures and close quarters typically cause COVID-19 cases to spike. However, the rate at which it is happening is has concerned some local hospital leaders.

A spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare released some of the latest numbers in Hampton Roads. Hospitals like Sentara Norfolk General and Sentara Virginia Beach General have been watching an increase in overall coronavirus cases.

Approximately 4% of all patients have been showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A spokesperson with Bon Secours echoed a similar sentiment.

Their hospitals have also seen an increase of coronavirus patients at all three locations, including Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth and Southampton Medical Center in Franklin.

They released the following statement:

Bon Secours is currently treating patients with COVID-19, influenza and RSV at all three Bon Secours Hampton Roads hospitals – Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News), Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth), and Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center (Franklin).

We are certainly seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases across all three hospitals as the fall continues on into winter, but we are able to report that we have adequate staffing and PPE supply at this time. While we are seeing an increased volume, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for preparation, and we are prepared to provide care to our patients and communities during this season of high respiratory illness.

Now is still the best time to get vaccinated against the flu and/or COVID-19 as many prepare to gather again for the holidays. Good hand hygiene, staying away from others when sick, and masking when appropriate can also help combat the spread of illness.

Tucker, with CHD, said people should at least consider preventative measures like wearing a mask while the COVID-19 spike goes on.

He also recommends checking your vaccination status and making sure you are up-to-date on any boosters.