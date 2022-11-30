Tracking the numbers: Hampton Roads Sanitation District sees rise in COVID-19, flu cases in wastewater

Once scientists retrieve the data, they share that information with partners at the Virginia Department of Health.

NORFOLK, Va. — For two years, scientists at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District have had their eyes on COVID-19.

“It’s a pooled community sample," Environmental Scientist Raul Gonzalez said. "So with just a few samples, we can test the entire region.”

Now, they’re tracking another virus through wastewater that is making waves through Hampton Roads.

“Over the last several weeks, we have seen an increase in Influenza A in our area,” he said.

Gonzalez said testing for flu cases is relatively new. They did this work with local health departments in several cities until they felt the need to expand to the entire region.

“It wasn’t until this summer that I think the need and desire has been to monitor all of Hampton Roads for flu,” he said.

But it’s not just flu cases that are increasing. Scientists have also noticed a slow but steady increase in COVID-19 levels in wastewater in recent weeks.

“The time to watch the dashboard I think will be these next coming weeks after these holidays. Over the last few years, that’s where we normally see a huge spike in COVID,” he said.

Gonzalez said, historically, it's a spike that lasts for a few months. Right now, he said it will be hard to predict what the next week will look like, but he said wastewater data will detect any warning signs.

“With all this at-home testing, I think it’s been the one consistent data source for COVID, which is why we haven’t stopped,” Gonzalez said.