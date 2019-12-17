NORFOLK, Va. — The CDC has reported that flu levels in Hampton Roads have reached widespread levels for the second consecutive week. So, area hospitals and healthcare systems strongly recommend all patients and visitors wear a mask inside hospitals, medical facilities and physician practices to protect the community from the spread of flu.

Masks and hand sanitizer are available at very facility entrance for the public to use.

All patients and visitors, even those who already received a flu shot, are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside healthcare facilities. The flu vaccine is the best prevention available but is not 100 percent effective. Masking provides an added layer of protection from the potentially deadly disease.

Participating medical entities include

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital

Riverside Regional Medical Center

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Riverside Tappahannock Hospital

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Emergency Department at Proffit Road

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Heart Hospital

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Sentara Freestanding Emergency Departments at BelleHarbour, Port Warwick, Independence and Lake Ridge

This community-wide recommendation helps protect patients, visitors, and staff from exposure to flu, even before symptoms are noticeable.

Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to stay home and refrain from visiting patients at area hospitals. Symptoms of flu include fever and respiratory illness symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

The recommendation to wear a mask when entering healthcare facilities will remain in effect during the flu season for as long as the disease is at widespread levels.

Additional measures to limit the spread of disease, especially flu, include washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, getting vaccinated and coughing into sleeves or tissues.