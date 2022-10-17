Here for the Girls, group that supports young women with breast cancer, prepares for several events

The group is going all out for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

NORFOLK, Va. — Here for the Girls is just that -- an organization that stands by young women when they're going one of the toughest battles of their lives.

The nonprofit supports women who are younger than 51 when they're diagnosed with breast cancer.

These women are usually the outliers in breast cancer support groups, because many women are diagnosed later in life, and these ladies face different challenges with cancer because of their responsibilities to new careers and young families.

"Just as everyone is unique, each woman’s breast cancer is different because of factors such as type, stage, and characteristics of the cancer," the website reads. "How women react to having this disease differs greatly as well. There are no rules for how you should act, feel, or respond."

Chris Schwab, the executive director of Here for the Girls, and René Bowditch, the nonprofit's co-founder, are looking forward to three events this week.

The first, on Thursday, Oct. 20, is a virtual event with Riverside Healthcare.

Three doctors and a genetic counselor will be getting together to host a panel discussion, both with preventative information and discussions for people who have already been diagnosed.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 22, there's both a charity cornhole tournament and a motorcycle fundraiser.

"Boos and Brews" with CLUBWAKA will happen at the Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg. People are invited to put on a costume and come out for cornhole, beer, food and entertainment.

The Here for the Girls "Old Dudes MC’s Poker Run," put on by the Tidewater HOG group, will start at the Wawa on Newtown Road in Norfolk and end at the Cowboy Sports Grill in Yorktown. Registration is $15 per motorcycle.