'Jingle Bell Blood Drives' happening across Hampton Roads during holiday season

Red Cross and 13News Now are encouraging people to give more life this holiday season by giving blood.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — While many people will be enjoying time with family or friends during this holiday season, there will be thousands of patients in the hospital waiting on a blood donor.

The American Red Cross and 13News Now are working together and holding Jingle Bell Blood Drives for four days during the week of Christmas.

These are the four locations to donate blood at the Jingle Bell Drives:

Dec. 21

Dec. 21
Chesapeake Square Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pembroke Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 22

Dec. 22
Chesapeake Square Mall, 11 a.m-4 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pembroke Mall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 23

Dec. 23
Chesapeake Square Mall, 11 am-4 pm

Greenbrier Mall, 11 am-4 pm

Patrick Henry Mall, 11 am-4 pm

Pembroke Mall, 11 am-4 pm

Dec. 24

Dec. 24
Chesapeake Square Mall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pembroke Mall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

All individuals who donate blood will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.