YWCA of South Hampton Roads, social services group, gets $2 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

A Wednesday release from the YWCA said this donation was the largest single gift in the organization's history - which stretches back to 1911.

NORFOLK, Va. — The YWCA of South Hampton Roads operates the Norfolk Family Justice Center, and provides counseling and crisis services to women and children in the area.

Now, with a $2 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, they're equipped to help many more people.

A Wednesday release from the YWCA said this donation was the largest single gift in the organization's history - which stretches back to 1911.

“MacKenzie Scott’s gift to the YWCA South Hampton Roads is transformational,” said Stephanie Dickens, chair of the YWCA Board of Directors. “Our long-standing history and dedication to eliminating racism and empowering women are directly aligned with MacKenzie Scott’s efforts to address racial and gender inequities. Her investment will help the YWCA strengthen our ability to support the needs of the Hampton Roads community and increase our impact.”

The group's motto is: "eliminating racism, empowering women."

The chief program officer and co-director of the Norfolk Family Jusice Center, Kristen Pine, said the donation would help them revamp their programs to help victims of violence.