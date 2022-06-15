Newport News closes down swimming at 2 beaches for high bacteria levels

For the moment, it's not safe to swim at Hilton Park Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach in Newport News. The health department will lift the advisory when it's safe.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials with the Peninsula Health District say it's not safe to swim at Hilton Park Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach in Newport News, for the moment.

After testing for water quality on June 14, health officials say the bacteria levels are too high there for people to swim in the water.

Enterococci tests used to figure out the levels of fecal matter at beaches happen regularly, and once bacteria levels go back down, health officials will lift the advisory for those beaches.

In the meantime, officials will post signs near the affected water. The two beach parks included in the advisory are at 225 River Road and 600 Jefferson Avenue.

If you swim in water that has above-average bacteria levels, you could get sick.