Nursing graduate prepares for front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Elizabeth Offley graduated from nursing school on Thursday and is ready to help.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Medical workers from all over the world are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Because of COVID-19 hospitals are struggling to maintain supplies, and the risk placed on those closest to the infected patients grows every day.

That is what Elizabeth Offley is getting ready to walk into.

“That does concern me,” said Offley.

Offley just graduated from the licensed practical nursing program at ECPI on Thursday. She will begin her nursing career during an international health crisis, at a time when she and other nurses from around the world are needed more than ever.

“Just controlling what we can control and listen to what the authorities are saying,” said Offley, speaking with 13News Now over video chat Friday.

Working nurses across the country haven’t been shy about the conditions they’re dealing with at hospitals. Supply shortages have made it difficult for them to stay protected from the spread of the virus.

Many nurses are being forced to reuse personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves. It’s an unprecedented move typically against protocol.

Offley says she’s doing her best to prepare mentally.