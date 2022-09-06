Part of Sandbridge Beach in Virginia Beach faces swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels

Swimming and wading aren't allowed between Chubb Lane and Porters Island Road until further notice.

A section of Sandbridge Beach faces a swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels in the water, Virginia Beach city officials said on Wednesday.

Swimming and wading aren't allowed between Chubb Lane and Porters Island Road in Sandbridge until further notice. Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to let people know of the advisory.

In the meantime, health officials will keep testing the site until the results meet the state water quality standards. When the sampling test results meet those standards – typically after 24 hours – the signs will be removed.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard could get gastrointestinal illnesses, as well as skin, eye and respiratory infections, according to city officials.

Health officials typically keep an eye on recreational waters' bacteria levels by using indicator organisms, such as enterococcus. While they don't cause illness, scientific studies show their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

"We encourage residents and visitors to protect their health by complying with this advisory," Brad DeLashmutt with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health said. "These advisories are typically temporary and can be caused by any warm-blooded animal – from birds congregating on the beach to owners failing to clean up after their dog. The advisory will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to safe levels."