Peninsula Health Center closed indefinitely: where to go for health services

A crash at the Peninsula Health Center required health officials to relocate services to other places until the building can be repaired.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt and services were affected after a car drove into the Peninsula Health District building in Newport News earlier this month.

The crash required health officials to relocate services to other places until the building can be repaired. While the main building is closed indefinitely, the Peninsula Health District has set up shop elsewhere.

If you don't know where to go or who to contact, here's a breakdown by services offered:

Family planning, STIs

The family planning and STI clinic has been redirected to Hampton Health District, which is at 3130 Victoria Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia 23661.

People can call 757-594-7400 to make an appointment. On April 3 and 4, 2023, the clinic for both Hampton Health District and Peninsula Health District will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunization services

Immunization services have been redirected to Riverside Brentwood Center, which is at 10518 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23601. People can call 757-594-7211 to make an appointment.

On April 3 and 4, the clinic will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, there will be no PHC clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 6 and 20.

Car seat, Pack 'n Play classes

Car seat and Pack-n-Play classes have been redirected to the York/Denbigh WIC building, which is at 606 Denbigh Boulevard Suite 304, Newport News, Virginia 23608.

People can call 757-594-7426 to make an appointment.

Communicable diseases

People can call 757-594-7427 with questions regarding communicable diseases.

Community health, long-term services and support screening

People can call 757-594-7426 to schedule long-term services and support or Medicaid pre-admission screening.

COVID-19 vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been redirected to Riverside Brentwood Center, which is at 10518 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23601.

It is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. People can call 757-594-8482 to make an appointment.

There won't be a clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 6 and 20.

Environmental health

Environmental health has been redirected to either the HHD building, which is at 3130 Victoria Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia 23669, or the WJCC building, which is at 5300 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188.

People can call 757-727-2570 to reach the HHD office or 757-603-4277 to reach the WJCC office.

Human resources

To talk to someone in the HR department, please call (757) 594-7906.

Vital records

Vital records has been redirected to either the HHD building, which is at 3130 Victoria Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia 23669, or the WJCC building, which is at 5300 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188.

People can call 757-727-1172 to reach the HHD office or 757-253-4740 to reach the WJCC office.

WIC

WIC client appointments are done over the phone.