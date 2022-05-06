Virginia Organizing's Portsmouth will host the event to engage the public on seeking solutions.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia Organizing's Portsmouth Chapter will host a free community mental health forum Wednesday at 6p.m.at Trinity Episcopal Church at 500 Court St., Portsmouth, Va. 23704.

"Mental health affects every aspect of our lives:." U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in his 2021 advisory for Protecting Youth Mental Health.

"How we feel about ourselves and the world; solve problems, cope with stress, and overcome challenges; build relationships and connect with others; and perform in school, at work, and throughout life."

The organization has been running campaigns in the area to bring attention to the importance of mental health, according to a press release from the company.

The chapter has been advocating for the implementation of Marcus Alerts and the use of mindfulness practices, the release said.

Marcus Alerts, according to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, "[enhance] services for people experiencing a crisis related to mental health, substance use, or developmental disability."

Originating from a situation in 2018 that left an unarmed, naked Black man dead, Marcus Alerts establish, "coordination between 911 and regional crisis call centers and establishes a specialized behavioral health response from law enforcement when responding to a behavioral health situation," the VDBHDS website said.

Mental health professionals will speak at the event.

"I really feel like mindfulness is the key to learning. Before a kid can learn, he has to be able to pay attention. Mindfulness means paying attention in the present moment," Churchland Academy Coach Jensen Baker said.