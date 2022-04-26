Sentara Healthcare reports historic low number of COVID-19 patients

There were just 13 COVID-19 patients across 12 Sentara hospitals over the weekend. That's a huge drop from January 2022, when there were about 475 patients.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare, which operates 12 hospitals across Virginia and North Carolina, only treated 13 people for cases of COVID-19 over the weekend of April 23.

A Facebook post from the company said it was a historic low for the medical group.

"5 of the 12 hospitals had zero COVID-19 patients!" the post reads. "This marks the lowest COVID-19 patient census for Sentara Healthcare in the last two years of the pandemic."

That's a huge drop from January 2022, when there were about 475 people with COVID-19 in Sentara's hospitals during the wave of omicron cases.

Since January, the number of COVID-19 patients in American hospitals dropped 90%.