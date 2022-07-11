Virginia healthcare leaders launch online tool to address staffing shortage

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association officials launched a new website to increase medical staff in Virginia, including Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hospitals across Virginia and in Hampton Roads are in major need of workers. Some medical professionals said a staffing shortage prompted the launch of a new hiring tool.

A new website called 'On Board Virginia' was created by staff members with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The VHHA launched the dashboard last week.

As of Sunday, the interactive map shows 11,360 job openings in Virginia. In the Hampton Roads area, the dashboard shows 2,238 positions available. VHHA officials said the map shows a candidate or current employee the number of jobs "in real time." This means the numbers are always changing.

Healthcare jobs are in high demand in Hampton Roads.

“We love and need our nurses more than ever right now," said Bon Secours of Hampton Roads Chief Nurse and Quality Officer, Cassie Lewis.

According to Lewis, burnout created by the COVID-19 pandemic is a factor for many healthcare professionals leaving the workforce.

“And we’re not seeing the sheer volume of nurses in the state of Virginia that we need to fill all of the gaps that these healthcare systems have across the Hampton Roads market and throughout the entire state. So that’s what’s hurting us right now," said Lewis.

Lewis hopes the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s new hiring and recruiting website will help keep and attract new employees to work in her hospitals.

VHHA representatives said there are many other resources featured on the site.

“So that could be for growing and expanding an individual's healthcare career, that could be for students who are looking to pursue healthcare careers and for educational opportunities and incentives," said Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Vice President of Communications Julian Walker.

Lewis explained due to the staffing shortages Bon Secours are offering new incentives.

"We do have a 100 percent tuition through our Guild Program partnership that we have here. We're paying for people to go back to school. We're doing loan reimbursement and loan repayment options for our candidates here," said Lewis.

Lewis hopes current and future medical professionals log on and see the opportunities Virginia and Hampton Roads have to offer.

“We need people to really enter this profession and stay in this profession who love it," said Lewis.