History

Research lab to focus on school for Black children in 1700s

The Bray School in Williamsburg is likely the nation’s oldest surviving schoolhouse for African Americans.
Credit: Special Collections, John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library, The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation
Front of the Dudley Digges House at its original location on Prince George Street, Williamsburg, Virginia. Photo by Earl Gregg Swem, 1921

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary is launching a research initiative that’s focused on a school that educated enslaved and free Black children in the 18th century. 

The university in Williamsburg said in a news release that the Bray School is likely the nation’s oldest surviving schoolhouse for African Americans. 

The Bray School’s building is still on campus. 

RELATED: Research identifies 18th Century school for Black children in Williamsburg

William & Mary said it provides an opportunity to tell the stories of Black residents whose place in the historical narrative was overlooked. 

The initiative to restore and research the building is a joint effort between William & Mary and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. 

The Bray School Lab will take into account the evolving roles and social perceptions of democracy and education as well as slavery.

