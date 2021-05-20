x
Colonial Williamsburg offering sign-on bonus

Colonial Williamsburg is on the hunt for 65 new staff members to join their team!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As the summer season heats up in Hampton Roads, Colonial Williamsburg is on the hunt for 65 new staff members to join their team! 

They held an in-person job fair on Tuesday and are hiring for several positions, especially at their hotels and restaurants. 

They are even offering incentives: $500 for hourly employees and $1,500 for exempt employees. They are also giving bonuses to current staff who give them referrals.

"Our leadership team decided to offer this sign-on bonus," said Director of Talent Acquisition Keith Fox. "It is a temporary bonus until we can get to adequate staffing levels. It’s not indefinite, but we will continue to offer the sign-on bonus as needed.”  

Colonial Williamsburg leadership is looking to hire immediately.

 

