Colonial Williamsburg offering sign-on bonus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As the summer season heats up in Hampton Roads, Colonial Williamsburg is on the hunt for 65 new staff members to join their team!

They held an in-person job fair on Tuesday and are hiring for several positions, especially at their hotels and restaurants.

They are even offering incentives: $500 for hourly employees and $1,500 for exempt employees. They are also giving bonuses to current staff who give them referrals.

"Our leadership team decided to offer this sign-on bonus," said Director of Talent Acquisition Keith Fox. "It is a temporary bonus until we can get to adequate staffing levels. It’s not indefinite, but we will continue to offer the sign-on bonus as needed.”