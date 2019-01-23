NORFOLK, Va. — New court documents obtained by 13News Now reveal a high-profile federal case could finally move forward.

According to court records, evaluators believe Eric Brown -- the man accused of abducting and killing Ashanti Billie -- is now competent to stand trial. Ultimately, a federal judge will make the decision.

Doctors have been treating Brown for “schizophrenia with catatonia” at a federal medical center in North Carolina. For over a year now, they’ve said he could not assist in his own defense or stand trial.

“Acknowledging that the determination of Mr. Brown’s current competency and need for further restoration is ultimately a decision for the Court, the BOP evaluator opined that Mr. Brown is now competent to stand trial,” Brown’s defense attorney wrote in a document filed in federal court Tuesday.

The judge will need to hear arguments on this issue, so he set a competency hearing for next month.

Defense attorneys said their psychiatrist will not be able to file a report and testify until at least March 27. Prosecutors do not oppose the continuance.

Now, we wait for a judge to decide if he will delay that court date.

