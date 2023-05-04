x
13News Now Investigates

The top 10 highest-paid police chiefs in Virginia

Norfolk's Top Cop becomes the second-highest paid police chief among Virginia's largest cities.
Credit: Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — Mark Talbot got a big pay raise this week when he jumped from the Hampton Police Division to the Norfolk Police Department.

Chief Talbot, who earns a $220,000 annual salary, is now one of the highest-paid police chiefs in all of Virginia. According to public records, he will make roughly $27,000 more than he did in Hampton and about $32,000 more than his predecessor in Norfolk, Larry Boone.

Talbot's offer letter lists other compensation, including $25,000 to relocate, a $5,000 one-time signing bonus, and a $6,000 annual car allowance. 

Government salaries are public record, and we filed public records requests to see how Talbot's salary stacks up to his peers in Virginia’s largest cities.

Credit: 13News Now

Arlington’s Top Cop is the highest paid at $231,426 a year. Chief Talbot's $220,000 salary makes him the second-highest-paid police chief among Virginia's largest cities.

Alexandria's police chief is a close third, making $219,450.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew earns $206,021, while Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky brings in $186,242.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who leads the largest municipal law enforcement agency in Virginia in the state’s largest city, earns $185,742 annually. 

Nationwide, the average police chief salary was $167,000 in 2021, according to the Police Executive Research Forum

Hampton city leaders are still searching for Talbot’s replacement.

The Norfolk Police Department spent almost a year under interim leadership before hiring Talbot.

