Mark Talbot assumes his duties as Norfolk's new police chief

Talbot is the former police chief of Hampton.

NORFOLK, Va. — Today marks a new chapter for the Norfolk Police Department. Hampton's former police chief Mark Talbot officially took over as the city's top cop.

After former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone abruptly retired, Mark Talbot helped interview candidates for the Norfolk job before Norfolk city manager Chip Filer asked Talbot to apply.

Many residents already know what they’d like their new police chief to tackle.

Carolyn Lathum of the Olde Huntersville Civic League said safety is a big concern for people in Norfolk.

“Everyone in the city is concerned about crime," Lathum said, calling Talbot's takeover a "new chapter" for the city and the department.

Beatrice Garvin-Thompson of the Olde Huntersville Empowerment Coalition said she has a strategic action plan to fight crime. She’d like Mark Talbot to meet with her during his first days in office.

“What I’m looking for the chief to do is in his first 100 days is to come and have a conversation with the community," she said. "We have taken time to put together a strategic action plan... that will not only mitigate the crime in the neighborhood but in some instances, eliminate certain instances of crime.”

Meanwhile the former treasurer for the Northside Civic League, Mike Merritt said he’d like Talbot to address road safety by focusing on reducing traffic accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.

“Last year in 2022, Norfolk had 13 pedestrian fatalities and the city is aiming to be a vision zero city so I would really hope it takes that up and makes progress on reducing those numbers down to zero," Merritt said.

“We’re a very car dependent city still and the city has had this strategic plan for bicycle and pedestrian paths for at least eight years now, but there’s only been minimal progress in getting it done.”

Merritt said he'd like Talbot to create a police liaison between the department and the city's bike and pedestrian commission.

When it comes to crime downtown, things are getting better – according to Preston Carraway of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League. He wants Talbot to keep the momentum going.

“We’ve got cameras here so the police can see what’s going on downtown. From Thursday to the weekend (we see) increased police presence and I think that’s really made a difference," he said.

Carraway added he believes Talbot's experience in Hampton Roads will help.