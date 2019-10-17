SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Four people died after a tractor-trailer crash on US Route 58 in Southhampton County early Thursday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred on Route 58 near Bryants Church Road. All eastbound lanes are closed.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the Southampton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the quadruple fatality.

Check 13NewsNow.com for more updates.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.