VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual East Coast Surfing Championship is back in Virginia Beach for its 57th year.

The first-ever ECSC was in 1962 in Long Island, New York, when a group of teens held a beach and surf party.

A year later, the surfing contest was brought to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and it has stayed there ever since.

The event is more than surfing now. It has evolved into a multifaceted beach sport and entertainment festival that offers many visitor-friendly attractions. Events include volleyball, Monster BMX jumps, a skate park, and more.

The 2019 event takes place from August 18 until August 25.

Each event has several categories for amateurs male and female competitors. There's a pro category for most events too.