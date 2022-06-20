Plane crashes in Accomack County after malfunction: VSP

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A small plane crashed in Accomack County after a mechanical issue Monday evening.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the Melfa Airport just before 4:30 p.m.
VSP said the plane, a 1966 Cessna T-210, failed to deploy its landing gear due to a mechanical issue before landing on the runway. The pilot was unaware of the malfunction, and the plane touched down on its hull, causing a propeller to strike and skid to a stop.
VSP said the pilot was the only occupant on the plane and he is uninjured.